Gabriela “Puchi” Rodríguez De Jesús, 24, an Ecuarican (Ecuadorian Puerto Rican) native of Santurce, Puerto Rico, is one of the representatives for Philly Boricua. Philly Boricua is a political education group organized in 2019 to support local Puerto Ricans striving to make an impact in the city and on the island. De Jesús was one of 10 who headed the inaugural People of Puerto Rico Assembly in Philadelphia, where they discussed issues that the population is facing and Puerto Rico’s complicated relationship with the United States.