A man who allegedly fired shots at officers in the city’s Mayfair section after a car chase Thursday evening was apprehended with no injuries to anyone involved, police said.

Around 5:20 p.m. on the 6800 block of Ditman Street in Tacony, officers spotted a black Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk suspected in several robberies and then saw an unidentified man in his late 20s or early 30s enter the vehicle and drive away, police said.

The officers’ pursuit of the Jeep ended after it struck a pole in the 7300 block of Revere Street. It was there, police said, that the man jumped out of the Jeep and fired eight shots at the officers with a semiautomatic handgun.

The officers did not fire back, police added.

The man tossed the gun onto the roof of the OfficeMax store at 7231 Roosevelt Blvd. and then tried to hide under a car — but was found within minutes and taken into custody, police said. No other details were immediately available.