An unidentified man who police said was armed with a gun was shot in the thigh by an officer late Monday afternoon in the city’s Fairmount section.

Shortly before 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man with a gun on the 2700 block of Brown Street. Police said the man pointed a gun at the officers who then fired, striking the man in the upper left thigh.

The man was taken by medics to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The officers were no hurt and a firearm was recovered from the scene, police said.

CBS3 reported that police had initially responded to a report of a man with a gun who fired a shot into Krupa’s Tavern, which is located at 27th and Brown Streets.

The owners of the bar were unavailable for comment.