Philadelphia pools are already closing — just weeks after opening

Philadelphia’s public pools are starting to close for the summer — even though some only opened as recently as July 28 — meaning the countdown is on for one last dip before Labor Day.

The city’s more than 60 pools will shut down on a rolling schedule starting Friday, Aug. 15, with different locations closing each week through Monday, Sept. 1.

Spraygrounds, sprinklers, and splash pads will remain open through Labor Day weekend for those seeking one last splash before the cooler months arrive.

The 2025 closures kick off with Fox Chase Pool, Kendrick Pool, Cherashore Pool, Jacobs Pool, Houseman Pool, Waterloo Pool, Athletic Pool, and Lincoln High School Pool on Aug. 15. The season wraps up Sept. 1 with Max Myers Pool, Cione Pool, Hunting Park Pool, Kelly Pool, Vare Pool, Penrose Pool, and Schmidt Pool.

Pool closing dates can change, and draining times vary by location, so check with your local pool before heading out.

Philly pool closing schedule

City pool schedules vary by location and can be checked at phila.gov/parks-rec-finder.

Friday, Aug. 15

Fox Chase Pool — 7901 Ridgeway St., 19111 Kendrick Pool — 5822-24 Ridge Ave., 19128 Cherashore Pool — 851-951 W. Olney Ave., 19141 Jacobs Pool — 4500 Linden Ave., 19114 Houseman Pool — 5091 Summerdale Ave., 19124 Waterloo Pool — 2501 N. Howard St., 19133 Athletic Pool — 1401-55 N. 26th St., 19121 Lincoln High School Pool — 3201 Ryan Ave., 19136

Saturday, Aug. 16

Pleasant Pool — 6757 Chew Ave., 19119 Chew Pool — 1800 Washington Ave., 19146 Marion Anderson Pool — 740 S. 17th St., 19146 Piccoli Pool — 1501 E. Bristol St., 19124 Ford Pool — 609-33 Snyder Ave., 19148 Barry Pool — 1800 Johnston St., 19145 Northern Liberties Pool — 321 Fairmount Ave., 19123

Sunday, Aug. 17

Hancock Pool — 147 Master St., 19122 Feltonville Pool — 4726-4700 Ella St., 19120 Shuler Pool — 3000 N. 27th St., 19132 Bridesburg Pool — 4625 Richmond St., 19137 Sacks Pool — 400 Washington Ave., 19147 Heitzman Pool — 2136 Castor Ave., 19134

Monday, Aug. 18

Lackman Pool — 1101 Bartlett St., 19115 Francisville Pool — 1737 Francis St., 19130 Butch Ellis Pool — 700 N. 39th St., 19104 Stinger Pool — 1400 S. 32nd St., 19146 Lee Cultural Center Pool — 4328 Haverford Ave., 19104 Morris Estate Pool — 1610 W. Chelten Ave., 19126

Tuesday, Aug. 19

Lonnie Young Pool — 1100 E. Chelten Ave., 19138 Dendy Pool — 1501-39 N. 10th St., 19122 Fletcher (Mill Creek) Pool — 743-81 N. 48th St., 19139

Wednesday, Aug. 20

East Poplar Pool — 820 N. 8th St., 19123 O’Connor Pool — 2601 South St., 19146 Gathers Pool — 2501-19 W. Diamond St., 19121

Thursday, Aug. 21

Shepard Pool — 5700 Haverford Ave., 19131 Scanlon Pool — 1099 E. Tioga St., 19134 American Legion Pool — 6201 Torresdale Ave., 19135 Fishtown Pool — 1202-32 E. Montgomery Ave., 19125 Kingsessing Pool — 4901 Kingsessing Ave., 19143

Friday, Aug. 22

Lawncrest Pool — 6000 Rising Sun Ave., 19111 Jardel Pool — 1400 Cottman Ave., 19111 Simpson Pool — 1010 Arrott St., 19124 Awbury Pool — 6101 Ardleigh St., 19138 Mitchell Pool — 3700 Whitehall Ln., 19114

Saturday, Aug. 23

Cruz Pool — 1431 N. 6th St., 19122 Christy Pool — 728 S. 55th St., 19143

Sunday, Aug. 24

Cohocksink Pool — 2889 Cedar St., 19134 Tustin Pool — 5901-29 W. Columbia Ave., 19151 Ridgway Pool — 1301 Carpenter St., 19147

Monday, Aug. 25

Belfield Pool — 2109 W. Chew Ave., 19138

Tuesday, Aug. 26

M.L.K. Jr., Pool — 2101-35 Cecil B. Moore Ave., 19121 Samuel Pool — 3539 Gaul St., 19134

Wednesday, Aug. 27

Murphy Pool — 300 Shunk St., 19148

Friday, Aug. 29

Vogt Pool — 4131 Unruh Ave., 19135 Mander Pool — 2140 N. 33rd St., 19121

Monday, Sept. 1