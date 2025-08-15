Skip to content
News

Philadelphia pools are already closing — just weeks after opening

Philadelphia’s public pools will close on a rolling schedule from Aug. 15 through Sept. 1, 2025. See the full list of closing dates for each neighborhood pool.

A mural that reads “It takes a village to raise a child” by artist Kien Nguyen is seen as children jump into Ford pool in South Philadelphia on Tuesday June 28, 2022.
A mural that reads “It takes a village to raise a child” by artist Kien Nguyen is seen as children jump into Ford pool in South Philadelphia on Tuesday June 28, 2022.Read moreHEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer
    by Sam Ruland
    Published 

Philadelphia’s public pools are starting to close for the summer — even though some only opened as recently as July 28 — meaning the countdown is on for one last dip before Labor Day.

The city’s more than 60 pools will shut down on a rolling schedule starting Friday, Aug. 15, with different locations closing each week through Monday, Sept. 1.

Spraygrounds, sprinklers, and splash pads will remain open through Labor Day weekend for those seeking one last splash before the cooler months arrive.

The 2025 closures kick off with Fox Chase Pool, Kendrick Pool, Cherashore Pool, Jacobs Pool, Houseman Pool, Waterloo Pool, Athletic Pool, and Lincoln High School Pool on Aug. 15. The season wraps up Sept. 1 with Max Myers Pool, Cione Pool, Hunting Park Pool, Kelly Pool, Vare Pool, Penrose Pool, and Schmidt Pool.

Pool closing dates can change, and draining times vary by location, so check with your local pool before heading out.

Philly pool closing schedule

City pool schedules vary by location and can be checked at phila.gov/parks-rec-finder.

Friday, Aug. 15

  1. Fox Chase Pool — 7901 Ridgeway St., 19111

  2. Kendrick Pool — 5822-24 Ridge Ave., 19128

  3. Cherashore Pool — 851-951 W. Olney Ave., 19141

  4. Jacobs Pool — 4500 Linden Ave., 19114

  5. Houseman Pool — 5091 Summerdale Ave., 19124

  6. Waterloo Pool — 2501 N. Howard St., 19133

  7. Athletic Pool — 1401-55 N. 26th St., 19121

  8. Lincoln High School Pool — 3201 Ryan Ave., 19136

Saturday, Aug. 16

  1. Pleasant Pool — 6757 Chew Ave., 19119

  2. Chew Pool — 1800 Washington Ave., 19146

  3. Marion Anderson Pool — 740 S. 17th St., 19146

  4. Piccoli Pool — 1501 E. Bristol St., 19124

  5. Ford Pool — 609-33 Snyder Ave., 19148

  6. Barry Pool — 1800 Johnston St., 19145

  7. Northern Liberties Pool — 321 Fairmount Ave., 19123

Sunday, Aug. 17

  1. Hancock Pool — 147 Master St., 19122

  2. Feltonville Pool — 4726-4700 Ella St., 19120

  3. Shuler Pool — 3000 N. 27th St., 19132

  4. Bridesburg Pool — 4625 Richmond St., 19137

  5. Sacks Pool — 400 Washington Ave., 19147

  6. Heitzman Pool — 2136 Castor Ave., 19134

Monday, Aug. 18

  1. Lackman Pool — 1101 Bartlett St., 19115

  2. Francisville Pool — 1737 Francis St., 19130

  3. Butch Ellis Pool — 700 N. 39th St., 19104

  4. Stinger Pool — 1400 S. 32nd St., 19146

  5. Lee Cultural Center Pool — 4328 Haverford Ave., 19104

  6. Morris Estate Pool — 1610 W. Chelten Ave., 19126

Tuesday, Aug. 19

  1. Lonnie Young Pool — 1100 E. Chelten Ave., 19138

  2. Dendy Pool — 1501-39 N. 10th St., 19122

  3. Fletcher (Mill Creek) Pool — 743-81 N. 48th St., 19139

Wednesday, Aug. 20

  1. East Poplar Pool — 820 N. 8th St., 19123

  2. O’Connor Pool — 2601 South St., 19146

  3. Gathers Pool — 2501-19 W. Diamond St., 19121

Thursday, Aug. 21

  1. Shepard Pool — 5700 Haverford Ave., 19131

  2. Scanlon Pool — 1099 E. Tioga St., 19134

  3. American Legion Pool — 6201 Torresdale Ave., 19135

  4. Fishtown Pool — 1202-32 E. Montgomery Ave., 19125

  5. Kingsessing Pool — 4901 Kingsessing Ave., 19143

Friday, Aug. 22

  1. Lawncrest Pool — 6000 Rising Sun Ave., 19111

  2. Jardel Pool — 1400 Cottman Ave., 19111

  3. Simpson Pool — 1010 Arrott St., 19124

  4. Awbury Pool — 6101 Ardleigh St., 19138

  5. Mitchell Pool — 3700 Whitehall Ln., 19114

Saturday, Aug. 23

  1. Cruz Pool — 1431 N. 6th St., 19122

  2. Christy Pool — 728 S. 55th St., 19143

Sunday, Aug. 24

  1. Cohocksink Pool — 2889 Cedar St., 19134

  2. Tustin Pool — 5901-29 W. Columbia Ave., 19151

  3. Ridgway Pool — 1301 Carpenter St., 19147

Monday, Aug. 25

  1. Belfield Pool — 2109 W. Chew Ave., 19138

Tuesday, Aug. 26

  1. M.L.K. Jr., Pool — 2101-35 Cecil B. Moore Ave., 19121

  2. Samuel Pool — 3539 Gaul St., 19134

Wednesday, Aug. 27

  1. Murphy Pool — 300 Shunk St., 19148

Friday, Aug. 29

  1. Vogt Pool — 4131 Unruh Ave., 19135

  2. Mander Pool — 2140 N. 33rd St., 19121

Monday, Sept. 1

  1. Max Myers Pool — 1601 Hellerman St., 19149

  2. Cione Pool — 2600 E. Aramingo Ave., 19125

  3. Hunting Park Pool — 900 Hunting Park Ave., 19140

  4. Kelly Pool — 4231 Lansdowne Dr., 19131

  5. Vare Pool — 2600 Morris St., 19145

  6. Penrose Pool — 1101 W. Susquehanna Ave., 19122

  7. Schmidt Pool — 113-23 W. Ontario St., 19140