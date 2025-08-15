Philadelphia pools are already closing — just weeks after opening
Philadelphia’s public pools will close on a rolling schedule from Aug. 15 through Sept. 1, 2025. See the full list of closing dates for each neighborhood pool.
Philadelphia’s public pools are starting to close for the summer — even though some only opened as recently as July 28 — meaning the countdown is on for one last dip before Labor Day.
The city’s more than 60 pools will shut down on a rolling schedule starting Friday, Aug. 15, with different locations closing each week through Monday, Sept. 1.
Spraygrounds, sprinklers, and splash pads will remain open through Labor Day weekend for those seeking one last splash before the cooler months arrive.
The 2025 closures kick off with Fox Chase Pool, Kendrick Pool, Cherashore Pool, Jacobs Pool, Houseman Pool, Waterloo Pool, Athletic Pool, and Lincoln High School Pool on Aug. 15. The season wraps up Sept. 1 with Max Myers Pool, Cione Pool, Hunting Park Pool, Kelly Pool, Vare Pool, Penrose Pool, and Schmidt Pool.
Pool closing dates can change, and draining times vary by location, so check with your local pool before heading out.
Philly pool closing schedule
City pool schedules vary by location and can be checked at phila.gov/parks-rec-finder.
Friday, Aug. 15
Fox Chase Pool — 7901 Ridgeway St., 19111
Kendrick Pool — 5822-24 Ridge Ave., 19128
Cherashore Pool — 851-951 W. Olney Ave., 19141
Jacobs Pool — 4500 Linden Ave., 19114
Houseman Pool — 5091 Summerdale Ave., 19124
Waterloo Pool — 2501 N. Howard St., 19133
Athletic Pool — 1401-55 N. 26th St., 19121
Lincoln High School Pool — 3201 Ryan Ave., 19136
Saturday, Aug. 16
Pleasant Pool — 6757 Chew Ave., 19119
Chew Pool — 1800 Washington Ave., 19146
Marion Anderson Pool — 740 S. 17th St., 19146
Piccoli Pool — 1501 E. Bristol St., 19124
Ford Pool — 609-33 Snyder Ave., 19148
Barry Pool — 1800 Johnston St., 19145
Northern Liberties Pool — 321 Fairmount Ave., 19123
Sunday, Aug. 17
Hancock Pool — 147 Master St., 19122
Feltonville Pool — 4726-4700 Ella St., 19120
Shuler Pool — 3000 N. 27th St., 19132
Bridesburg Pool — 4625 Richmond St., 19137
Sacks Pool — 400 Washington Ave., 19147
Heitzman Pool — 2136 Castor Ave., 19134
Monday, Aug. 18
Lackman Pool — 1101 Bartlett St., 19115
Francisville Pool — 1737 Francis St., 19130
Butch Ellis Pool — 700 N. 39th St., 19104
Stinger Pool — 1400 S. 32nd St., 19146
Lee Cultural Center Pool — 4328 Haverford Ave., 19104
Morris Estate Pool — 1610 W. Chelten Ave., 19126
Tuesday, Aug. 19
Lonnie Young Pool — 1100 E. Chelten Ave., 19138
Dendy Pool — 1501-39 N. 10th St., 19122
Fletcher (Mill Creek) Pool — 743-81 N. 48th St., 19139
Wednesday, Aug. 20
East Poplar Pool — 820 N. 8th St., 19123
O’Connor Pool — 2601 South St., 19146
Gathers Pool — 2501-19 W. Diamond St., 19121
Thursday, Aug. 21
Shepard Pool — 5700 Haverford Ave., 19131
Scanlon Pool — 1099 E. Tioga St., 19134
American Legion Pool — 6201 Torresdale Ave., 19135
Fishtown Pool — 1202-32 E. Montgomery Ave., 19125
Kingsessing Pool — 4901 Kingsessing Ave., 19143
Friday, Aug. 22
Lawncrest Pool — 6000 Rising Sun Ave., 19111
Jardel Pool — 1400 Cottman Ave., 19111
Simpson Pool — 1010 Arrott St., 19124
Awbury Pool — 6101 Ardleigh St., 19138
Mitchell Pool — 3700 Whitehall Ln., 19114
Saturday, Aug. 23
Cruz Pool — 1431 N. 6th St., 19122
Christy Pool — 728 S. 55th St., 19143
Sunday, Aug. 24
Cohocksink Pool — 2889 Cedar St., 19134
Tustin Pool — 5901-29 W. Columbia Ave., 19151
Ridgway Pool — 1301 Carpenter St., 19147
Monday, Aug. 25
Belfield Pool — 2109 W. Chew Ave., 19138
Tuesday, Aug. 26
M.L.K. Jr., Pool — 2101-35 Cecil B. Moore Ave., 19121
Samuel Pool — 3539 Gaul St., 19134
Wednesday, Aug. 27
Murphy Pool — 300 Shunk St., 19148
Friday, Aug. 29
Vogt Pool — 4131 Unruh Ave., 19135
Mander Pool — 2140 N. 33rd St., 19121
Monday, Sept. 1
Max Myers Pool — 1601 Hellerman St., 19149
Cione Pool — 2600 E. Aramingo Ave., 19125
Hunting Park Pool — 900 Hunting Park Ave., 19140
Kelly Pool — 4231 Lansdowne Dr., 19131
Vare Pool — 2600 Morris St., 19145
Penrose Pool — 1101 W. Susquehanna Ave., 19122
Schmidt Pool — 113-23 W. Ontario St., 19140