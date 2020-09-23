“We’re not going to wave the flag for @realDonaldTrump, drop our support for LGBTQ, BIPOC, the marginalized or disenfranchised or rename the paper “QAnon Weekly,” the account said in a Twitter thread. “Second, here’s what we will do: Publish stories about Philadelphia issues written by Philadelphia writers, but take a different approach than local mainstream media by focusing on the matters and voices who often are underreported or not reported at all.”