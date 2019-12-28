Choosing a New Year’s Eve event in Pennsylvania can be a wrenching decision, given that cities and towns in the state drop (or hoist) wrenches, roses, pickle men, strawberries, mushrooms, and more. Here’s a roundup of what’s being dropped, and where:
Pickle, Dillsburg. A large figure known as Mr. Pickle is lowered at midnight. A smaller version, perhaps a gherkin, is lowered at 7 p.m. for children (the “Lil’ Dill Drop”). Nothing is unencumbered: Menu includes fried pickles and pickle soup. For info, call: 717-432-9969.
Cast Iron Kettle, McClure. A Civil War cannon goes off at midnight, when the city lowers the cast iron kettle from the McClure Fire Co. Ladder Truck. There will be a “best overall” beard contest.
White Rose, York. The white rose drops at midnight. The flower is the symbol of the House of York. There will be complimentary hats and noisemakers, family-friendly entertainment including a kids dance party with DJ, photo backdrops and props, glitter tattoos, face painting, a petting zoo, inflatables, spin art, and a balloon drop countdown.
Red Rose, Lancaster. The city drops a red rose, a symbol of the War of the Roses between the Houses of Lancaster and York. There is a live concert featuring the band One Too Many.
Strawberry, Harrisburg. The strawberry, a reference to the Strawberry Square Shopping Center, descends at 11:59 p.m. Fireworks included.
Wrench, Mechanicsburg. The city drops a giant galvanized steel wrench, which commemorates the mechanics who settled in the area to repair wagons that were traveling west after crossing the Susquehanna River.
Chocolate Kiss, Hershey. The city switches things up by raising a Hershey’s kiss. This year, incidentally, marks the final appearance of the iconic Kissmobile (three big kisses on a motorized chassis) at the Hershey New Year’s Eve celebration, organizers report.
Bologna, Lebanon. The city’s annual unleashing of a 16-foot bologna will occur on South Eighth Street, between Chestnut and Cumberland Streets. This year’s event is being sponsored by Godshall’s Quality Meats.
Marshmallow Peep, Bethlehem. This ceremony at the iconic SteelStacks occurs just after sundown. A 400-pound Peep’s Chick (just under five feet long) descends at 5:15 p.m. Entertainment also features kid-friendly bands and magicians.
Mushroom, Kennett Square. The mushroom capital will raise a a 700-pound, stainless-steel mushroom at 8:45 p.m. The celebration begins at 7:30 pm. There will be a laser light show and food and drink from Kennett Brewing.
Recycled ball, Pittsburgh. The city raises a 1,000-pound lighted sphere made of recycled materials. There will be fireworks, music, parades, comedy, kid-friendly activities.
Beer bottle, Pottsville. A facsimile of a bottle of Yuengling is raised to the top of the flagpole at Garfield Square.
Pac-man, Hanover. TimeLine Arcade will lower an eight-foot, lit Pac-Man at midnight. The outdoor drop will take place from the top of the arcade. Festivities begin at 7 p.m.
Pants, Lower Allen Township. Pants, or yellow breeches, if you like. The yellow trousers are a shout-out to nearby Yellow Breeches Creek, purportedly named by British soldiers after their white pants turned yellow when washed in its waters. A special ceremony for children occurs at 10 p.m., but as the township promises, “the breeches come down at midnight.”