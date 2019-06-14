The weekend begins with a 9 p.m. Friday concert by singer Mus Matos, who is of to Eritrean descent, G. Salih, and more at The Lounge, 1621 Cecil B. Moore Avenue. The PIE Festival starts at 11 a.m. the next day at the Spruce Street Harbor Park, and is free to the public. Activities end at 6 p.m. Two hours later there is another musical concert at featuring artists from all three countries starting at 8 p.m. Saturday at Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St.