Crews have completed work to renovate the historic but once-vacant Pierre building near Rutgers University in central Camden into apartments.
The 306 Cooper St. building is set to open Wednesday with 32 new apartments, six of them designated for low-income renters, on its six floors, a Camden County spokesperson said in a release.
The six-story Pierre was originally built in 1932 as a hotel, but was later converted into an apartment building. By 2004, the building was in such a state of disrepair that it had to be vacated and boarded up.
The rehabilitation project was undertaken by Newark-based M & M Development LLC with partial funding from the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency, according to the statement.