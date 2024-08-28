‘Pinnacle Man,’ a 27-year-old hiker found in PA in 1977, is identified after nearly 50 years

On a late January afternoon in 1977, two hikers on the Appalachian Trail in Berks County stumbled upon the body of a dead man. He had blue eyes and wore a tassled brown suede jacket, blue slacks, and a ring with a blue stone in it.

Other than those few details, nobody knew who he was — or how he had ended up in a cave near the Pinnacle, a thousand-foot peak on the Blue Ridge Mountains in Albany Township. Rescue crews brought him down the mountain and to Reading Hospital to be identified, The Morning Call reported at the time, but they had no luck.

Over the decades, he came to be known as “Pinnacle Man,” his identity a maddening mystery.

Now, nearly fifty years later, authorities have finally figured out who he was: a 27-year-old named Nicolas Paul Grubb. The successful effort to identify him ultimately didn’t rely on new technology or a lucky genealogical break, but instead on a state trooper finding a card with Grubb’s original fingerprints, taken during the original autopsy, that was long missing.

“He went back – he challenged the assumptions that we had lost the fingerprints. He found the fingerprints,” George Holmes, chief deputy coroner of Berks County, told The Trentonian.

A 1977 autopsy found that Grubb died from a barbiturate overdose in an apparent suicide. Without a name or a family to notify, authorities sent him to be buried in Berks County Potter’s Field, alongside the remains of others who were unidentified or unclaimed.

After his burial, all the police had to go on was a sketch drawn during the autopsy, depicting a bearded man with long curly hair. Grubb’s fingerprints were also taken at the autopsy, Holmes said, but police thought the originals were lost. When the cold case came to the Coroner’s Office attention in 2009, police could only find “copies of copies of the fingerprints,” which wouldn’t work for tracking down who the unidentified man was.

In 2019, the Coroner’s Office changed tack. The coroner exhumed Grubb’s body from the Potter’s Field, in an effort to test his DNA against those of missing men from Florida and Illinois. That effort failed; a second attempt in 2023 also failed. Grubb’s facial bones had deteriorated too much to do a forensic facial approximation, a process that creates the image of a face from unidentified human remains.

The coroner started to consider re-burying Grubbs.

But then earlier this month, a cold case detective with the Pennsylvania State Police found the original fingerprint card from the autopsy in the state police archives. He submitted it to NamUs, a national database of missing and unidentified people. Within an hour, an FBI fingerprint expert matched the autopsy prints with fingerprints from a misdemeanor arrest in Colorado in 1975. They were both from Nicolas Paul Grubb.

Grubb served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1971. His family called him Nicky.

Fifty years after his death, the police and death investigation into how and why he died remain ongoing, the Coroner’s Office said.