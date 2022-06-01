A small single-engine plane with two occupants made an emergency landing on a golf course Wednesday afternoon in Chester County, police said.

The male pilot and female passenger were able to get out of the plane with assistance from witnesses at St. Davids Golf Club in Wayne and were transported to Paoli Memorial Hospital with unspecified injuries, police said.

Just before 3:30 p.m., Tredyffrin Township police responded to a reported emergency involving the small Cirrus 22 near the golf club’s maintenance building about 100 yards north of Upper Gulph Road.

The aircraft was heading to Wings Field in Blue Bell from Fort Myers, Fla., with a stop for fuel in South Carolina, when it reportedly suffered a mechanical failure, police said.

The pilot was able to bring the plane down on the course near the 14th hole, where it impacted a slight rise in the terrain before stopping next to some pine trees, police said.

There were no reported injuries of people on the ground.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating.