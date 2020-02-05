An off-duty police sergeant shot a man who allegedly attacked her Tuesday night in the city’s Hunting Park section, police said.
Just after 7:30 p.m., the sergeant was sitting in her car in the area of North Park Avenue and West Hunting Park Avenue when a man threw a brick into the driver’s side window and then grabbed the sergeant by the neck, police said.
The sergeant shot the man who then fled. He was later arrested at 13th Street and Lehigh Avenue, positively identified as the attacker, and then taken to Temple University Hospital. His condition was not immediately available.
The sergeant was taken to Temple to be treated for minor injuries. No further details were provided.