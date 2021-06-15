Two men who police said fired a rifle and handgun at three officers and were in turn shot by one of the officers Monday night in West Mount Airy are recovering from nonlife-threatening injuries, the Philadelphia Police Department said Tuesday.

The shootout broke out just after 10:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Glen Echo Road, where the 14th Police District officers had gone to investigate a call for a person with a gun, according to a statement released by the department.

After arriving on the block, an officer and his partner hooked up with a third officer and then met with the callers inside their home. Police said they were told that the call was in reference to an ongoing domestic assault allegation and that no firearm had been involved in the incident.

Due to the ongoing disturbance inside the residence, the third officer stepped out onto the front porch and spoke with two members of the household but soon heard what he believed was gunfire.

“In response, Officer #3 directed the civilians back into the residence and took cover inside, while Officer #2 and Officer #1 exited the front door and spotted the two gunmen approaching the residence,” the statement said.

The suspects were armed with a rifle and handgun, both of which were recovered at the scene, the statement said.

Hearing gunshots, the officers positioned themselves, and the first officer opened fire, striking both suspects, the statement said. Police took the wounded men to Albert Einstein Medical Center, the statement said. Police said charges were pending the results of an investigation.

The officers, whose names were not released, were wearing body cameras which were activated and captured the incident, but the video has not been made public.

“This incident serves as yet another example of the type of dangers Officers and Civilians face on our streets,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in the statement. “The ease of access to weapons is one symptom of a much larger problem; a problem upon which we must work together across all city agencies and with our law enforcement partners. I am thankful that no civilians or police officers were hurt during this incident and that the injuries sustained by the offenders were not more serious. With that said, the incident is under full review and the officer involved has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the Internal Affairs investigation.”