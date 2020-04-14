Philadelphia police on Monday released more details about an incident in which officers shot a man and woman in South Philadelphia early Friday, fatally wounding him and leaving her with serious injuries.
Officers Bradford Conlon and Antoine Hayes opened fire just after midnight when the woman pointed a gun at them as they were investigating reports of gunshots in the 1500 block of Bailey Street, where the man and woman lived, police said.
Giuseppe Particianone, 33, sustained gunshot wounds to his abdomen and was pronounced dead shortly afterward, police said.
Kaitlynn Tugliese, 22, was shot in the left thigh, left hip, and left buttocks. She was admitted to a hospital in stable condition and after being released was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and related weapons offenses.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a statement Monday that the shootings would undergo a “thorough, complete and objective” investigation.
“The use of deadly force is the most serious action that police officers are empowered to undertake. While no police officer begins his or her tour expecting to discharge their firearm, that decision must sometimes be made at a moment’s notice," she said. “These situations are often tragic; particularly when they result in the loss of life.”
Both officers have been assigned to desk duty while the investigation unfolds.
Police said Conlon, a one-year veteran, and Hayes, an 11-year veteran, were in full uniform, working solo and operating marked patrol vehicles, when they responded to investigate gunshots. In the alley behind the 1500 block of Bailey they saw two people in the rear of a house.
The officers saw that a piece of plywood was leaning against a concrete wall, serving as a gate to the yard. The officers pushed on the plywood, revealing Tugliese and Particianone, police said.
Tugliese pointed her weapon at the officers, prompting Conlon and Hayes to fire, striking her and Particianone, who then ran into the house through the rear kitchen door, police said.
The officers chased and saw Tugliese throw her weapon under the kitchen table. Particianone fell to the floor in the living room, police said. Both were taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and witnesses were taken in for questioning, police said.
Multiple firearms were recovered from the scene, including a .380-caliber pistol, a shotgun, a semiautomatic handgun (.45 caliber), a revolver (.38 caliber) , a .22-caliber rifle, multiple fired shotgun shells, multiple fired cartridge casings, and multiple live rounds of ammunition.