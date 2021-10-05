The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating an incident captured on a cellphone video of a white officer shining a flashlight in the eyes of a Black pedestrian who he repeatedly insults, including calling him “boy,” and “homie.”

The six-minute video, which was taken New Year’s Day 2021 and surfaced this week on numerous social media platforms, including TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, has posters calling for the Police Department to terminate the officer, Robert Hoover.

“The officer involved has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation,” according to a tweet by the Philadelphia Police Department.

The video was apparently taken by a man a narrator calls Gabriel, who starts filming Hoover following him after he leaves his aunt’s house in the Poplar neighborhood.

“Disgusting behaviour by Officer Hoover — badge 3279! He’s doing everything he can to elicit a reaction, but fails. Needs to be fired immediately! How can the state and police force condone this?” Len Sutherland wrote on Facebook.

“There’s so many things wrong with this officer and his interaction with that civilian, that citizen, that it just blows my mind how this person is not taken off the force and not fried and arrested on charges for harassment and battery,” said Joseroxas7 in a video posted on TikTok.

“We are watching from Frankfurt, Germany and ask Philadelphia to make sure the police officers conduct themselves with dignity and honor. Right now we feel shame and disgust at being a sister city to Philadelphia,” Max Ipaduser wrote on YouTube.

Attempts to reach the man who recorded the video, as well as Hoover, who has been sued for excessive force three times in the last 10 years — two resulting in settlements of $145,000 and $40,000; the jury ruled in favor of Hoover on the third, city records show — were unsuccessful Tuesday.

“We understand the video circulating has caused anger and disappointment,” the tweet from the Police Department said. “All PPD officers are expected to discharge their duties with honor and integrity.”

The Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge No. 5, the union that represents the city’s 6,000 police officers, “has no comment,” said spokesperson Mike Neilon.

The video was first posted on YouTube Oct. 2 by LackLuster, a channel used to expose police misconduct. The video’s narrator says Gabriel submitted the video to the channel.

The video begins with Hoover approaching the man with a cellphone in one hand and a flashlight in the other. Hoover, in an animated voice, accuses Gabriel of “chasing” him around. “I got my camera, too. We’ll take selfies,” the officer says. “Come on, homie. Look at me and my homie right here,” Hoover says.

“I’m not your homie, sir,” Gabriel says before asking Hoover to back up if he is not accusing him of committing a crime.

“You’re not committing a crime. Who said you’re committing a crime?” responds Hoover, who does not back up.

When Gabriel tells Hoover that he is in the area because he lived there, the officer laughs and bellows: “You don’t live down here. Shut your mouth, boy. You don’t live down here. Boy, where you from? Where you from? Cause you ain’t from down here.”

When Gabriel asked for a “white shirt,” a common reference to a department supervisor, Hoover says, “A white shirt! That sounds racist.”

When Gabriel insists that Hoover call a sergeant, the officer retorts, “Call what sergeant? A white sergeant?”

At one point, Hoover tells Gabriel, “You’re literally too stupid to insult.” Later, Gabriel repeatedly calls Hoover a dummy . Just before the video ends, Hoover can be heard asking, “Why are you following me the f— around?” and ordering Gabriel to put his hands behind his back and to stop resisting.

“I’m not resisting,” the man says.

The LackLuster narrator says Gabriel was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

“The actions of Officer Hoover are unbecoming of an officer and a disgrace to his department,” the narrator says. “Most would agree that they wouldn’t want to be treated this way, and that no public official should be allowed to act in such a disrespectful manner, especially unprovoked.”

