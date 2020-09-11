There are some instances where The Inquirer may still use mugshots. A mugshot may appear if the photo depicts a public figure, for instance, or if the alleged crime has achieved broad, regional or national notoriety. The Inquirer will also consider post-conviction publication of mugshots connected to criminal proceedings that we have followed extensively, if no other appropriate image is available. If there is a compelling and immediate public safety reason to publish a mugshot, we will do so. These uses will be rare.