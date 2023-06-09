An off-duty police officer traded gunfire with a man after a possible road rage incident in Northwest Philly

An off-duty Philadelphia police officer traded gunfire with a man on a scooter after a possible road rage incident Thursday night in the Roxborough area, police said.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on the 7600 block of Ridge Avenue, a man on a scooter fired a gun into the officer’s car, police said. The officer shot back at the man, before the shooter fled, police said.

The officer — whom police did not identify — was not injured. It was not known if the man on the scooter was injured.

It was unclear what may have sparked the incident. Police continue to investigate.