A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of running over a police officer and then fleeing the scene in Center City during the first night of protests May 30, police said Monday.
Officer Antonio Nieves of the 9th Police District was on bike patrol attempting to stop a vehicle for suspected looting just after 10:10 p.m. in the 700 block of Chestnut Street when he was run over by the vehicle, which then took off, police said.
Nieves was still in the hospital Monday night recovering from multiple broken bones, police said.
No further information on the suspect was immediately available.