An investigation is underway into a police involved shooting overnight on the Walt Whitman Bridge.
Details are sketchy, but officials says a person who was shot by police was taken to a Philadelphia hospital after the incident in the eastbound lanes of the suspension bridge. There is no word yet on the person’s condition.
The shooting occurred about 12:45 a.m. and the eastbound lanes were closed for several hours afterward.
After the sun came up, TV news cameras showed only one eastbound lane open and a small school bus that appeared to be part of the investigation in the far right lane.
The Delaware River Port Authority, which operates the bridge and has its own police force, has not yet responded to requests for information.