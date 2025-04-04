A PPA employee crashed into an out-of-towner’s parked car in January. She’s been stuck in Philly since.

Beanca Gordner, 57, was passing through South Philadelphia, visiting her son who’d just had a birthday, when a PPA employee crashed into her parked car in late January, pushing it halfway onto the sidewalk.

The only clues left for her were two notes on the windshield of her white 2014 Chevy Cruze.

“Vehicle involved in accident call PPA,” read one of the notes with a number said to belong to a “manager.” The other slip of paper listed her police report number, which she would later learn got her name and some of her vehicle information, including registration, wrong.

“I had to do my own investigation to try and find out what happened to my vehicle,” said Gordner.

Gordner, who was headed from Florida to Berwick, Pa., to start her new juicing business, is now at odds with the PPA over what’s “fair” after a freak accident like this.

Though the PPA said it’s limited in what it can say publicly regarding a personnel matter, Gordner feels she’s entitled to all the details related to the accident. All she knows is based on the one-paragraph summary of the incident in the police report, which says the PPA employee’s “clipboard got caught in between the steering wheel,” causing the driver to lose control as she drove eastbound on Bainbridge Street.

“No drug test or anything on her, no alcohol test, I don’t think that’s right,” she said.

Adding to Gordner’s frustrations, she and the PPA disagree over what’s owed to her and how long it’s taken to reimburse her. Gordner asked the authority for $15,000 for her troubles. The ask was immediately rejected by the PPA, she said.

The PPA wouldn’t cover a rental car and Gordner thinks the PPA should reimburse her for towing and storage — her car remains in a lot. The PPA alleges they were waiting on Gordner to submit the necessary documents and that some of her demands, including reimbursement for lost wages, were unreasonable.

“Because the vehicle will not be repaired, the parking authority agreed to pay Ms. Gordner nearly three times the blue book value of her car to address the issue she raised,” said PPA spokesman Martin O’Rourke in prepared remarks. “While Ms. Gordnor has indicated a desire to go to the press or sue the PPA, the parking authority remains willing to resolve this matter amicably.”

Gordner began talking with a PPA representative on Jan. 30, though she said the number left on her windshield was the wrong one and led to a disconnected line. According to the authority, she was asked to provide a driver’s license, the declaration page of her insurance, a copy of her registration, and an itemized estimate to repair the damage. The latter had to come from a licensed auto mechanic or repair/auto body shop. O’Rourke said the PPA didn’t receive the last of the documents until March 14 — after a reminder letter was sent out to Gordner in late February.

From Gordner’s perspective, the instructions that were first provided over the phone weren’t clear, and she feels the PPA should have handled getting the estimate for the repairs. She said she had difficulty finding someone that would go to the lot where her car had been towed.

She also feels like her request for lost wages is a reasonable one. Her car is her prized possession, she explained. Despite having close to 180,000 miles, it was a reliable mode of transportation. So much so, that when Gordner had enough of hurricane season in Florida and made the move back home to Columbia County, Pa., she loaded her Chevy onto a car hauler to save on miles. Her plan was to share her health journey once she was back in Northeastern Pennsylvania, but she’s remained in Philly with her son as she sorts out her reimbursement.

On Tuesday, the PPA sent Gordner a letter saying that now that it had all the required documentation, it could process her claim. The authority offered her just over $5,800.

Gordner is disappointed and considering legal action.

“I’m just not sure yet which way I’m going,” she said Wednesday.