A pregnant woman and her son were killed Thursday when their car was swept away in Berks County in flash flooding that triggered numerous water rescues across Southeastern Pennsylvania.
The woman, who was eight months pregnant, called 911 about 4:30 p.m. to report she and her 8-year-old son were trapped in their Mazda 3 with water rushing in, Douglass Township Police Chief John Dzurek told the Reading Eagle.
The woman’s cellphone indicated the car was located on Pine Forge Road near where Ironstone Creek flows into the Manatawny Creek, an area where at least five inches of rain had already fallen about 35 miles northwest of Philadelphia, Dzurek said.
The car with the mother and son inside were found about a half-mile away on an embankment on the Manatawny Creek, a tributary that feeds the Schuylkill, around 9:45 p.m., officials said.
The victims, whose names have not yet been released, were pronounced dead at the scene.
No drenching rains are expected Friday but flood warnings remains in effect along the Schuylkill, French Creek and the Perkiomen Creek.
Philadelphia and its western and northern suburbs were hit by widespread flooding as heavy rains swept through the region Thursday afternoon and evening, leading to numerous calls for water rescues. No other serious injuries were reported.
Nearly 8 inches of rain fell in Philadelphia and Reading on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Roadways along the Schuylkill remained flooded Friday morning, including Kelly Drive in Philadelphia.