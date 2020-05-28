Johnson taught himself how to play chess and mastered it, and his bedroom is filled with trophies. He also plays the tenor saxophone and basketball, though he’s laid off the sport in recent years after tearing a ligament. He has strong ties to the Bahamas and Jamaica, where his father was born and his mother grew up. And he also looks up to his older sister, Anastasia Dextrene Syrillia Johnson, a performing artist who produced her first album in 2018.