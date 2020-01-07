Early Tuesday morning, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico, followed by a series of strong aftershocks. The quake has killed one; eight others are injured and several buildings have collapsed.
How can you help? Here are groups worth donating to:
- Hispanic Federation: Unidos program. After Hurricane Maria, the Hispanic federation launched the Unidos program for disaster relief, reaching 78 municipalities in PR by transporting first responders and providing food and water. The group is one of the biggest contributors to the ongoing relief efforts in Puerto Rico, and has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator.
- World Central Kitchen. Run by Chef José Andrés, WCF prepares meals for people affected by disasters, and is already gearing up to support people in PR after the earthquake.
- American Red Cross. The Red Cross is currently assessing needs to help people affected by the earthquake. The group collects donations for disaster relief that goes into a central pool for all disasters. Besides blood, the group was active in PR recovery efforts after Maria by installing solar networks for power, access to clean water, and supporting local community health organizations.
- Americares is currently assessing the situation on the ground in Puerto Rico. The group’s earthquake response team supports recovery efforts by building temporary structures to support healthcare response teams and supporting emergency medical personnel.
- Be careful when donating. According to the Federal Trade Commission, disasters can be a unique opportunity for scammers who take advantage of crowdfunding sites. If you suspect fraud, report it to the site and the National Center for Disaster Fraud.
This list will be updated as we learn about Philadelphia efforts to help the recovery. Do you know about a group organizing efforts to help people in Puerto Rico after the earthquake? Email us.
Grace Dickinson and Jesenia De Moya Correa contributed to this report.