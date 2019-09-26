The husband and wife team behind the Honey & Co. empire bring you accessible and delicious Middle Eastern cooking. These are mostly quick and easy recipes and are prefaced with stories, weaving a rich and personal layer. The feather blade braised with pumpkin, spices, and prunes is a cold-weather wonder. After searing the beef and browning the pumpkin, the ingredients all slow-cook together for about two hours, letting the flavors meld into a cinnamon-kissed one-pot meal. I love that the recipe calls for one glass of wine for the beef and one for the cook; after all, the bottle is already open …