From ‘Tailen Hurts’ to ‘Josh Allenhound’: Everything you need to know about Puppy Bowl XIX

He’s light brindle with a pink spot on his nose. He’s very small. It’s unclear how many yards, touchdowns or interceptions he has had this year — but we’re rooting for him anyway. Tailen Hurts has been announced as part of Team Fluff’s roster for the Puppy Bowl XIX.

The annual event, which promotes animal adoption, returns Feb. 12 on Animal Planet and pits Team Ruff v. Team Fluff. The big game will feature 122 puppies from 67 shelters and rescues across 34 states. Tailen — whose name was River before he got drafted — is a local legend, hailing from Brandywine Valley SPCA.

Along with Tailen, 15 other players are from seven local animal rescues spanning Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

Out of Bucks County, Ritz — a Goldendoodle from Harley’s Haven Dog Rescue — will play on Team Ruff. Other fur babies participating come from Providence Animal Center in Delaware County, Wet Nose Rescue of the Somerton neighborhood, Match Dog Rescue in Burlington County, and Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescue of Delaware Valley.

None of the local pups made the starting lineup, but that’s OK. Everyone loves an underdog — especially when they’re actual dogs. Plus, at the Puppy Bowl, “ruffing the passer” and other flags happen pretty often. So some screen time is pretty much guaranteed.

How do I watch the Puppy Bowl?

Puppy Bowl 2023 will air ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet. It will also be available for streaming on Discovery Plus.