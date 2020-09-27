Six teenagers were among the wounded in two quadruple weekend shootings in Philadelphia.
The most recent occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday in West Philadelphia, where police found four males with gunshot wounds on the 100 block of North Lindenwood Street.
According to police, the youngest victim, a 15-year-old, was shot four times — twice in the left shoulder, once in the left ankle and once in the left foot.
The others were a 16-year-old shot once in the left ankle, a 21-year-old shot once in the right elbow, and a 46-year-old shot once in the hip, police said. All were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and were listed Sunday in stable condition, police said.
The other quadruple shooting occurred just after 10 p.m. Friday on the 1300 block of Sanger Street in the city’s Frankford section.
There a 17-year-old female and an 18-year-old male were each shot once in the right leg, a 17-year-old female was shot once in the right elbow, and a 19-year-old male was shot once in the left arm.
All were reported in stable condition at either Jefferson Torresdale Hospital or Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
No arrests were reported in either shooting.