Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood soundtrack. Quentin Tarantino’s set-in-1969 Leonardo DiCaprio-Brad Pitt buddy movie is not surprisingly suffused with music of the era. The vinyl (and foot) fetishist director avoids overplayed Vietnam era cliches, giving us Paul Revere & the Raiders, Chad & Jeremy, and the Box Tops, rather than CCR and the Doors. The soundtrack is on Spotify, as is a Tarantino takeover of the streaming service’s Film & TV Favorites playlist, for which he assembled a 70-song set from his previous movies that runs from Nancy Sinatra to T. Rex to Joe Tex. It starts with a QT spoken intro that mercifully is only 17 seconds long.
Haim, “Summer Girl.” Lou Reed gets a songwriting credit for the “Walk on the Wild Side”-style doot-de-doots on “Summer Girl,” an ode to L.A. by the sisters Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim, who discard an endless number of shirts in the video directed by longtime friend-of-Haim Paul Thomas Anderson. The song has a melancholy core: It was co-produced by Rostam Batmanglij and Danielle Haim’s boyfriend, Ariel Rechtshaid, and written in hopes of cheering Rechtshaid up after a cancer diagnosis. A late-breaking song of the season candidate.
The Black Godfather. Reginald Hudlin’s documentary about behind-the-scenes operator Clarence Avant offers a master class in how power is wielded in the entertainment business, and in politics, particularly with regard to race. It features an astonishing cavalcade of heavy hitters whose career and lives Avant has helped shape, including Bill Withers, Jamie Foxx, P. Diddy, Henry Aaron, Bill Clinton, Snoop Dogg, Quincy Jones, Lionel Richie, David Geffen, Cicely Tyson, and Barack Obama. Streaming on Netflix.
Sleater-Kinney, “Can I Go On.” Now that drummer Janet Weiss has left the trio after the completion of the band’s St. Vincent-produced new album The Center Won’t Hold, it seems like the question being posed by the title of this electronic-textured rocker applies to her, not singer Corin Tucker. The Center Won’t Hold comes out on Mom + Pop on Aug. 16, and Sleater-Kinney, with a new drummer, are due at the Fillmore on Oct. 27.