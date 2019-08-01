Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood soundtrack. Quentin Tarantino’s set-in-1969 Leonardo DiCaprio-Brad Pitt buddy movie is not surprisingly suffused with music of the era. The vinyl (and foot) fetishist director avoids overplayed Vietnam era cliches, giving us Paul Revere & the Raiders, Chad & Jeremy, and the Box Tops, rather than CCR and the Doors. The soundtrack is on Spotify, as is a Tarantino takeover of the streaming service’s Film & TV Favorites playlist, for which he assembled a 70-song set from his previous movies that runs from Nancy Sinatra to T. Rex to Joe Tex. It starts with a QT spoken intro that mercifully is only 17 seconds long.