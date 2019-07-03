Rafael Robb, the former University of Pennsylvania professor who bludgeoned his wife to death in their Upper Merion home in 2006, asked a Montgomery County Court judge Friday to allow him to travel to Israel to handle family matters.
Robb, who is on probation for the killing, needs court permission to make the trip.
Prosecutors oppose the travel request, along with lawyers for the family of Ellen Gregory Robb, the 49-year-old mother who authorities say was savagely attacked while wrapping Christmas presents in the kitchen of her Wayne home.
Deputy District Attorney Samantha Cauffman said Rafael Robb would pose a flight risk if allowed to travel overseas.
“The defendant has a history of being very manipulative. He’s very intelligent,” she said. “And certainly given the facts of this case, there’s no way he should leave the country.”
Attorney Robert J. Mongeluzzi, who represents Ellen Gregory Robb’s estate in civil matters, agreed.
“There’s a very real fear he’d go to Israel — where his sister is, where he’s sent money — and never come back and escape justice,” he said.
In 2006, the gruesome crime captivated local and national attention. More than a decade later, it remains one of the most violent cases in the region’s history.
Robb, now 68, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2007, telling a judge he “lost it” during an argument over holiday vacation plans and clubbed his wife to death with a metal exercise bar. She was beaten so brutally that officers first thought she’d suffered a close-range shotgun blast to the head.
Robb was released from state prison in 2017 after serving out a 10-year sentence.
Since then, he hasn’t exactly flown under the radar.
Just a month after his release, Robb was back in court, questioned by a judge, and told to turn over more information about his assets as part of a civil case brought by his wife’s estate.
In a judgment in that case, Robb was ordered to pay $128 million to his daughter, Olivia, who was 12 when her mother was killed. Mongeluzzi declined to say how much, if any, of that $128 million has been paid.
At his latest court appearance Friday, Robb, representing himself, asked for permission to travel to Israel in August, Cauffman said, in order to handle matters related to his late mother’s estate.
A Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole agent recommended the request be granted, Cauffman said. The board couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday.
During the days Robb wants to travel, he is supposed to appear at a contempt hearing in Montgomery County Court, Mongeluzzi said.
Having received little notice of Friday’s proceeding, Cauffman said she voiced prosecutors’ opposition but asked Judge Gary S. Silow for more time to prepare an argument.
He scheduled another hearing for July 12, Cauffman said, and ordered that a probation and parole board supervisor attend. Ellen Gregory Robb’s family plans to be there, too, Mongeluzzi said.
Leaving court, Robb didn’t comment on the hearing or the crime, only telling a Pottstown Mercury/Norristown Times Herald reporter: “Move on with your life. Find something more interesting to do with yourself.”
Neither Robb nor an attorney for him could be reached for comment Wednesday.
Robb had said he intended to move to Pittsburgh after his release from prison, but his current address is unknown. He will be on supervised probation until 2027.
Ellen Gregory Robb’s family have said they believe the killing was premeditated, coming at the end of a tumultuous marriage during which Rafael Robb abused and manipulated his wife. Before the killing, she had met with a divorce attorney and made plans to take her daughter out of state for the holidays.
Over the years, relatives have spoken out against what they say was a too lenient sentence and fought back against each of Robb’s attempts for early release.
Since the killing, they have worked to change Pennsylvania law to allow for victims’ families to meet with the parole board. In Ellen Gregory Robb’s memory, they started a foundation, Every Great Reason, to spread awareness about domestic violence and support those who have been abused.