Reading Terminal Market was vandalized this week by a person shooting paint along one side of the market building.

Surveillance video shows a person dressed in black and wearing a black face mask using some type of jet-spray device to shoot gray paint along the side of the building on Filbert Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Video of the incident was posted Friday on the market’s Instagram account.

London Faust, a spokesperson for Reading Terminal Market, said most of the paint that hit the windows has been removed with help from the Center City District. There is still discoloration from the paint on the stone and wood part of the exterior, Faust said.

The person in the video could be seen carrying what appears to be a red shopping bag with white letters.