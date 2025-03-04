REAL ID deadline is approaching — how to get yours in Pennsylvania

After years of delays, the May 7 deadline for REAL ID enforcement is fast approaching. The requirement has been on the books for years, but after multiple postponements due to state compliance issues and the COVID-19 pandemic, enforcement is finally happening.

That means if you want to use your Pennsylvania driver’s license to board a domestic flight or enter certain federal buildings, you’ll need to upgrade to a REAL ID before the deadline. However, if you already have a valid U.S. passport, military ID, or another TSA-approved federal ID, you do not need a REAL ID — those forms of identification will still be accepted for both air travel and entry into federal facilities that require ID.

Advertisement

To help Pennsylvanians prepare, PennDot is rolling out REAL ID Days — special Mondays at select driver’s license centers dedicated exclusively to processing REAL ID applications. Here’s what you need to know to get yours before the deadline.

What is REAL ID and do you need one?

REAL ID is a federal identification standard that was created after 9/11 to enhance security measures. Beginning May 7, you will need a REAL ID (or another form of federally accepted identification like a passport or military ID) to:

✅ Board domestic flights

✅ Enter federal buildings that require ID

✅ Access military bases

You do not need a REAL ID to:

❌ Drive

❌ Vote

❌ Access a hospital or post office

❌ Apply for federal benefits like Social Security

If you do not have a REAL ID, you will need a valid U.S. passport or military ID.

REAL ID Days in Philadelphia and the surrounding areas

To make it easier for residents to obtain their REAL ID before the deadline, PennDot has designated REAL ID Days at the following locations:

Monday, March 10, 2025 (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

📍 Arch Street Driver License Center — 801 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Monday, March 17, 2025 (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

📍 South 70th Street Driver License Center — 2904 South 70th Street, Unit 8, Philadelphia, PA 19142 (Same-day REAL ID processing available)

Monday, March 24, 2025 (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

📍 Whitman Plaza Driver License Center — 330 West Oregon Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Monday, April 14, 2025 (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

📍 King of Prussia Driver License Center — 143 South Gulph Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406 (Same-day REAL ID processing available)

📍 Norristown Driver License Center — 1700 Markley Street, Suite 30, Norristown, PA 19401 (Same-day REAL ID processing available)

Monday, May 5, 2025 (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

📍 South 70th Street Driver License Center — 2904 South 70th Street, Unit 8, Philadelphia, PA 19142 (Same-day REAL ID processing available)

If you visit a location offering same-day REAL ID processing, you will walk out with your new ID immediately. At other locations, your REAL ID will be mailed to you within 15 business days after your documents are verified.

What documents do you need for REAL ID?

To get a REAL ID, you must provide the following original documents (no copies accepted):

📌 One document that proves identity and citizenship:

U.S. birth certificate (including U.S. territories) U.S. passport Consular Report of Birth Abroad (CRBA) Certificate of citizenship or naturalization Valid immigration documents that prove your identity and citizenship

📌 Two documents that prove residency:

State photo ID or driver’s license Vehicle registration card Auto insurance card Utility bill showing your name and address W-2 form Tax records Lease agreement or mortgage documents

📌 Your Social Security Number:

You must provide your original Social Security card. The name on your Social Security card must match the name on your proof of identity document. If you do not have a Social Security card or need a replacement, visit ssa.gov/ssnumber to request a new one.

If your name has changed due to marriage, divorce, or another legal reason, you may need to provide additional documentation such as a marriage certificate or court order.

You can check if your documents meet PennDot’s REAL ID requirements by using the REAL ID Document Check tool on PennDot’s website.

How to get a REAL ID in Pennsylvania

There are two ways to obtain a REAL ID:

1️⃣ In-Person at a PennDot Center — Visit any REAL ID center or a participating driver’s license center with your required documents. Some locations offer same-day issuance.

2️⃣ Online (If You Have Pre-Verified Documents) — If you’ve previously submitted your required documents to PennDot, you may be eligible to order your REAL ID online and have it mailed to you.

How much does REAL ID cost?

A REAL ID in Pennsylvania costs $30, plus the standard renewal fee for your license or state ID.

Don’t wait until the last minute

Jana Tidwell, manager of public and government affairs for AAA mid-Atlantic, urges Pennsylvanians not to put off getting their REAL ID.

“Pennsylvania residents who plan to travel domestically by plane should take advantage of the opportunity to get their REAL ID identification sooner rather than later to avoid potential last-minute scrambling when planning air travel,” Tidwell said.

For more details on REAL ID and the application process, visit PennDot’s REAL ID website.