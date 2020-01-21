Rescue workers extracted a woman from beneath a NJ Transit River Line light rail train Tuesday morning after she was struck by it and became trapped at the 36th Street Station in Pennsauken.
The woman has been taken to a hospital, said Jim Smith, an NJ Transit spokesperson. Her condition was not immediately known.
The woman was hit by a Camden-bound train about 6 a.m. and it took firefighters and other rescuers about an hour to remove her from beneath the train.
NJ Transit Police are investigating to determine how the woman was struck.
Service on the line has been suspended between the Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden and the Pennsauken Transit Center and NJ Transit is operating bus service instead.