Federal authorities alleged Wednesday that a 48-year-old Gloucester County collected $43,000 in payments from companies for nonexistent medical supplies.
Robert S. Armstrong of Turnersville was charged in federal court in Camden with three counts of mail fraud for allegedly mailing more than 10,000 fraudulent invoices for supplies to medical providers and received payments from at least 169 of them, according to U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito.
Armstrong operated as Pinnacle Medical Supply and used a legitimate bulk-mailing company in his scheme, Carpenito said.