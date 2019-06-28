The union representing Philadelphia police officers on Thursday night offered a $10,000 reward for the arrest of whomever was responsible for vandalizing a mural in Strawberry Mansion honoring a slain officer.
The mural, located on Ridge Avenue just west of 29th Street, was defaced with red spray-painted graffiti. The mural was painted in memory of Sgt. Robert Wilson, who was killed trying to stop a robbery inside a video game store in 2015.
The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 said the reward would be given to anyone providing information leading to the arrest of the vandals.
The FOP also issued a statement from Wilson’s sister, Shaki’ra Wilson-Burroughs, who called the defacement another example of police being shown disrespect. She blamed District Attorney Larry Krasner for setting the tone of disrespect by allowing Wilson’s killers to plead guilty in exchange for avoiding the death penalty.