Matt Haverstick, an attorney representing the Diocese of Harrisburg, said Tuesday that he had not yet had a chance to review the lawsuit but believes the diocese and Gainer have “worked very hard in the past couple of years to try to help survivors.” And as to the fraud and conspiracy argument that seeks to overcome the statute of limitations hurdle, he said, “I don’t think that legal theory holds water,” predicting that the decision in the Rice case will be overturned on appeal.