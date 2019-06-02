The main performance space — which kicked off at 1 p.m. with the soothing sounds of Paterson, N.J., neo-soul singer Asiahn — was not in the traditional Mann band shell, but a “Fairmount Park Stage” situated on the grass area between the Mann building and Parkside Avenue that’s usually used for parking. The seated amphitheater was then used as a second stage, which early on hosted &More, the Philly duo of rapper Chill Moody and singer Donn T, who happens to be Questlove’s sister, and the 60-woman strong Resistance Revival Chorus. And the third stage, farther up the hill, which is normally known as the Skyline Stage, was repurposed for podcasts and DJs.