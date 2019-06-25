Hirsh last week announced that she will step down as president next May, after 14½ years at the helm. That’s more than twice the average tenure for a college president. The only other four-year college presidents in the region who have been at it longer are Amy Gutmann, president of the University of Pennsylvania, and Sister Carol Jean Vale, president of Chestnut Hill College. Hirsh’s departure will come one year shy of Rosemont’s 100th anniversary.