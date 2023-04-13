‘RuPublicans,’ an Instagram account that reimagines GOP leaders as drag queens, goes viral

A married couple wants GOP lawmakers to sashay away from trying to regulate drag queens and their performances. So they’re fighting back — by generating fake images of Ron DeSantis, Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham and others in full glam.

‘RuPublicans’ is a new Instagram account that features AI-generated images of high-profile Republicans yassified as RuPaul-style drag queens. In the two weeks since the account’s inception, it has earned virality, with more than 100,000 followers and hundreds of reshares across social media platforms. Its creators say it’s a playful clap back toward a wave of bills and statements that target drag queens and drag shows.

“Drag artists have brought us joy, laughter, helped heal old wounds, and given us the permission to love ourselves,” said Craig — who, along with his husband Stephen, runs the account. Both men asked that their last names not be published, citing concerns for their safety and security. “The GOP’s anti-drag rhetoric and actions made us want to do something.”

He called their AI-generated art “just as over the top and ridiculous as the false narratives around drag.”

Stephen, 39, generates the images using the popular AI image generator, Midjourney, which turns written prompts into elaborate, often fantastical art. He works in the emerging technology space and was familiar with AI image generators and chat bots. The couple, who live in New England, include faux bios written in the style of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

For example, RuPublican’s post on DeSantis features three images that resemble the Florida governor in elaborate costume and, in one, outside of Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. DeSantis has been in a public dispute with Disney World regarding taxes.

“Rhonda Santy,” the post calls her. “Category is: Book Banning Princess Eleganza.” Another post, aimed at Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas), reimagines the senator as “Cruzella Deville - Serving homophobic realness,” referencing the lawmaker calling the legalization of same-sex marriage “clearly wrong.”

Other parodies include Anita Filibust-Her (Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell), Miss Hawl-About-Me (Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri), Lady Graham Cracker (Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina), and Claretta Corupta (Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas).

Across the country, GOP leaders are waging wars with the drag scene and the LGBTQ community.

Several conservative lawmakers and right-wing commentators have called drag queens and their shows dangerous to children, with false claims that the performers are “grooming” kids. They’ve called for legislation that bans minors from attending drag shows and sought to shut down educational events like drag queen storybook hours, which have faced continued scrutiny.

According to the Washington Post, Republican legislators in 14 states have introduced at least 26 bills taking aim at drag events this legislative session. One in Tennessee has been signed into law.

The inspiration behind RuPublicans himself, RuPaul, took to social media last month to condemn the wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation.

In a video posted to RuPaul’s Instagram account, he called the Republican lawmakers behind the laws “bullies ... looking for easy targets.” He also encouraged his followers to register to vote “so we can get these stunt queens out of office.”

RuPaul has not commented publicly on the RuPublicans Instagram account.

RuPublicans isn’t the first time AI-generated art of politicians has gone viral. Last month, ahead of former President Donald Trump’s indictment, a series of fake images of Trump being arrested also earned notoriety.

Separately, an AI-generated image of the Pope wearing a Balenciaga puffer jacket also went viral last month. The widely shared images have served as entertainment, while prompting discussions about media literacy. Artists and fans of AI alike say the image generators are improving and acknowledge that that’s exciting. But they also worry about what it means for consumers’ ability to distinguish deepfakes, along with the devaluation of creators’ time.

“What we are doing right now would not have been possible a few months ago,” Stephen said. “We hope this inspires others to look at how they can use these tools to do good and create their own platforms and movements.”

Stephen and Craig say they hope to generate action with the account.

“Without question, this is activism through technology and art,” Craig, 37, said.

Still, the couple hopes their account generates laughter, too.

“We want to bring laughs,” Craig said. “And most importantly, we want to highlight the hypocrisy of the GOP on this issue. If it takes wigs and glitter, we’re here for it.”