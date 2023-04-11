As the faculty union strike continues, Rutgers president says protesters disrupted in-session classes

As the teaching force at Rutgers enters Day 2 of a historic strike and marathon negotiations to resolve it, university President Jonathan Holloway in a statement called out protesters for disrupting some classes that were taking place.

“In one instance, protesters actually entered a class where a critical exam was being conducted,” Holloway wrote in a message to the campus community late Monday night.

“While I respect the right of people to peacefully protest, there is no excuse for interfering with classes being taught by faculty who are choosing to continue with their jobs and meet their obligations to our students.”

Neither the unions representing Rutgers’ educators or the administration had an estimate on what percentage of classes were taking place at the 67,000-student university in the wake of the strike that started Monday morning. Holloway in his message said all the campuses are open and operating, including academic buildings and the libraries, and students are encouraged to continue doing their work and going to classes that are held.

In a statement Tuesday morning, Rutgers AAUP-AFT responded: “Let’s be clear: Our picket lines have been and will continue to be a peaceful, nonviolent expression of our determination to make a better Rutgers for our students and workers.”

The strike by three unions representing 9,000 educators, researchers and clinicians — the first in Rutgers’ history — was called after more than 10 months of unsuccessful negotiations. It has caused widespread disruption on Rutgers’ three campuses in New Brunswick, Camden and Newark, with the unions representing virtually all of the public flagship university’s teaching force.

A second day of negotiations between the union leadership and administration began again Tuesday morning at the state capitol, as called by Gov. Phil Murphy.

The unions have remained far apart from the administration on salary demands, most acutely those for graduate workers, adjuncts and postdoctoral associates. The unions are demanding significant upgrades in their salaries, which for too long have been woefully inadequate to live on, the unions have said. They have also been far apart on job security for part-time instructors, and health-care insurance subsidies for both the part-time workers and graduate students.

Holloway in recent weeks had said he may go to court for an injunction if faculty went on strike, but then announced that move would be put on hold at Murphy’s request.

In Monday night’s message, however, he said that hold has a shelf life, with only two-and-a-half weeks remaining in the semester before final exams — a critical time for students, especially seniors.

“Obviously, if there is no movement towards an agreement, we will have no choice but to take legal action to assure the continued academic progress of our students and prevent irreparable harm,” he wrote. “This is especially important for the thousands of students who are finishing their academic careers at Rutgers and are only a few weeks away from earning their degrees.”

But he did not address how long the university would wait before seeking court action.

The unions responded: “Sadly, just when Gov. Murphy had called on our unions and the Rutgers administration to come to Trenton to negotiate, President Holloway has again resorted to union-busting tactics and threats. We are in Trenton today and are bargaining in good faith there, as we have for nearly a year — with the hope that Gov. Murphy will influence the Holloway administration to finally take bargaining seriously.”