In this Oct. 3, 2019 photo, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg claps after listening to students sing opera at Amherst College in Amherst, Mass. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the winner of this year's $1 million Berggruen Prize for philosophy and culture. The award announced Wednesday by the Los Angeles-based Berggruen Institute honors Ginsburg for her pioneering legal work for gender equality and her support for the rule of law. The institute says Ginsburg will direct the money to charity. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)