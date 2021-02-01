A Bristol man was arrested over the weekend after federal prosecutors say he fought with police officers during the riot at the U.S. Capitol last month, leaving one officer with a concussion.
Ryan Samsel, 37, has been charged with assaulting a federal officer, obstructing law enforcement and obstructing a legal proceeding, according to a federal indictment unsealed Monday morning. He was taken into custody Saturday, according to law enforcement sources. There was no indication that he had hired an attorney.
Prosecutors said Samsel traveled to Washington on Jan. 6 and can be seen in footage recorded during the riot. In the videos, Samsel walks past a fence erected near the Capitol and confronts a female officer behind a metal barricade, the indictment said.
Samsel and other rioters “pushed and pulled” on the barricade, causing it to topple onto the officer, who fell and hit her head on the ground and suffered a concussion, the indictment said. He then helped the officer up, telling her “We don’t have to hurt you. Why are you standing in our way?” according to the document.
The officer, who was not identified, blacked out later that day and had to be rushed to a nearby hospital, prosecutors said.
Later, as rioters pushed closer to the building, Samsel was filmed fighting a group of officers in riot gear. At one point during the melee, he tried to wrestle a shield away from one of the officers, the indictment said.
Federal investigators identified Samsel through a law enforcement database: He is currently on parole for a 2016 assault conviction in Bucks County, and there is a warrant out for his arrest in connection with a separate assault in Burlington County, court records show.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.