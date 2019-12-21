Authorities were investigating as “suspicious" the death of a missing 22-year-old Sicklerville woman whose body was found in her SUV in Monroe Township, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.
Sahlena Blackwell-Jacobs was reported missing this week and family members and friends took to Facebook to ask for help locating her and her black Chevrolet Trailblazer.
On Thursday around 3:30 p.m., Monroe Township police responded to a reported vehicle fire in the 1900 block of South Black Horse Pike and found Blackwell-Jacobs’s body inside the Trailblazer.
“At this time, the circumstances surrounding the death of Blackwell-Jacobs are deemed suspicious in nature,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
Anyone with information helpful to the investigation can contact Detective Brian Lloyd of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-221-4849 or Detective Kevinb Bielski of the Monroe Township Police Department at 856-728-9800 ext. 516.