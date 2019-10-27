Xavier Coleman had four catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns in Lenape’s 35-14 win over Rancocas Valley. Coleman’s 45-yard score from Brady Long put the Indians up, 7-0, in the first quarter before Connor Kennedy returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead to 14. Rashan Addison’s 70-yard strike to Maurice Obanor cut the lead in half, but Coleman and Kennedy would each catch TD passes from Long to make it a 28-7 game in the third quarter. Addison and Obanor connected again, this time from 77 yards out, but it was too little too late.