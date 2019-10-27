Bhayshul Tuten scored five of Paulsboro’s six touchdowns in a 41-6 win over Audubon on Saturday. Tuten had rushing scores from 1, 35, and 40 yards out, while adding a 22-yard touchdown catch from Tyree Thomas and a 63-yard kickoff return. Tuten finished with 176 yards rushing on 16 carries. The Green Wave were held scoreless until the fourth quarter, when Luca Rupertus had a 2-yard rushing touchdown.
Xavier Coleman had four catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns in Lenape’s 35-14 win over Rancocas Valley. Coleman’s 45-yard score from Brady Long put the Indians up, 7-0, in the first quarter before Connor Kennedy returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead to 14. Rashan Addison’s 70-yard strike to Maurice Obanor cut the lead in half, but Coleman and Kennedy would each catch TD passes from Long to make it a 28-7 game in the third quarter. Addison and Obanor connected again, this time from 77 yards out, but it was too little too late.
Jahki Coates went 12-of-19 passing for 189 yards and two touchdowns to Lee Coleman, lifting Salem over Pennsville, 21-14. Coleman’s scores from 20 and 22 yards out in the first half gave the Rams a 21-6 lead at halftime.
Derrick Parker’s 11-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter led Gateway past Haddon Heights, 6-0.
Tara McNally recorded a hat trick while Chole Prettyman added two goals for Ocean City in its 9-0 win over Absegami in the South Group 3 quarterfinals. The Red Raiders play Mainland in the semifinals on Tuesday.
In other South Group 3 quarterfinal action, Casey Murray had two goals to lead Mainland past Cherry Hill West, 3-1. Brooke Albuquerque added a goal for the Mustangs, while Gabriella Huegel scored for the Lions.
Also in the South Group 3 quarterfinals, Zoe Lucibello’s goal in the second half lifted GCIT over Central Regional, 1-0. The Cheetahs play top-seeded Clearview in the semifinals.
Staying in the South Group 3 quarterfinals, Clearview shut out Hammonton, 10-0. Abby Vesey scored five goals and Darian DeLeo recorded a hat trick.
Four players scored for Burlington Township in its 4-1 win over Brick Memorial in the Central Group 3 quarterfinals. The Falcons play Moorestown in the semifinals.
Also in the Central Group 3 quarterfinals, Moorestown shut out Pennsauken, 5-0. Gigi Testa scored two goals.
Bobbi Warner’s first-half goal led Holy Cross past Paul VI, 1-0, in the South Non-Public first round. The Lancers face Moorestown Friends in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.