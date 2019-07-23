Todd Carmichael, the Philadelphia-based CEO of La Colombe coffee, offered to write a check for $22,467.76 to clear the school-lunch debt of a group of children whose school district was threatening to put them in foster care if their parents didn’t pay up.
The Wyoming Valley West school board said president said no to Carmichael, whose progressive politics have become increasingly high-profile.
“Mr. Mazur, I am offering to pay this debt in full,” Carmichael wrote in a letter to the editor of the Wilkes-Barre Citizens’ Voice. “By saying no, you are not just shaming families who elected you, but you are placing this burden on the WVW taxpayers, and that is completely unfair.”
Aren Platt, a consultant for La Colombe, said Carmichael grew alarmed when he read news of the school-lunch threats. Carmichael asked Platt to quietly contact the school district to pay off the lunch debt.
“Todd said, ‘We can fix this.’ He grew up poor — his mother was on food stamps. He got free lunch. He felt shamed for that, and he wanted to help,” said Platt. “He had success, and he wanted to share it.”
Carmichael had Platt reach out to the Wyoming Valley West School District attorney over the weekend, but got no response. Next, efforts were made to reach the school superintendent. Finally, Platt found a home phone number for school board president Joseph Mazur and reached him on Monday. He made the no-strings attached offer and said Carmichael didn’t necessarily need credit for his actions.
Mazur told Platt that he would not accept the offer, Platt said. Mazur said that he believed most of the families who owed money could afford the debt, and that it was their responsibility to pay.
“His counter was, these are affluent families who just want to get something for free,” said Platt. “This wasn’t ever about repayment of a debt. It was about shaming people.”
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, 64 percent of Wyoming Valley West students live below the poverty line. Just over 4,500 students are enrolled in the school system.
Messages left for Mazur and other school district officials were not immediately returned.
The controversy began when the West Wyoming Valley school system sent hundreds of letters to families whose children owed money for school lunches.
“Your child has been sent to school every day without money and without a breakfast and/or lunch. This is a failure to provide your child with proper nutrition and you can be sent to Dependency Court for neglecting your child’s right to food,” school district director of federal programs Joseph Muth wrote in the letter, according to the Citizens’ Voice. "If you are taken to Dependency Court, the result may be your child being removed from your home and placed in foster care. ... Please remit payment as soon as possible to avoid being reported to the proper authorities.”
Federal law mandates school districts offer children food even when they have unpaid bills for school lunches, but district officials took issue with the regulation.
“It’s a fundamental obligation of parents to house, feed and clothe their children,” district solicitor Charles Coslett told the paper. “It’s not our obligation. This nanny-state mentality is troubling to me.”
In some high poverty districts, including Philadelphia, the concentration of poverty is so great that all students receive free breakfast and lunch. Wyoming Valley West is moving to such a model this coming school year, according to the Citizens’ Voice.
Luzerne County manager David Pedri told CNN that the county would never take children away from their parents over unpaid school debts.
Senator Bob Casey (D., Pa.) even waded into the fray, saying the school district has to stop using threats to get its money.