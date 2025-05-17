New Schuylkill River Trail extension draws hundreds in its first open hours

Hundreds of people, including Gritty, (and dozens of pups) walked, jogged, biked, and rolled across the newest section of the Schuylkill River Trail on Saturday, taking in the views from the long-anticipated pedestrian-only bridge that opened to the public that morning.

“Yay! It’s finally open,” a biker exclaimed to the child in the stroller hooked to her bike, as she rode onto the bridge near Christian Street, past the site that had previously been blocked by a locked gate.

The long awaited Christian to Crescent Trail Connector eliminates a gap in the Schuylkill Banks, the section of the Schuylkill River Trail which runs from Center City to South Philadelphia.

The $48 million connector features 2,800 feet of trail, including a 650-foot cable-stayed pedestrian bridge that juts out over the river, an illuminated tunnel connecting the trail to the Greys Ferry Crescent segment, and new lighting, benches, trash cans, and trees.

Its opening was the culmination of more than a decade of work, finishing as Philly prepares to be a host city for the 2026 World Cup and welcome thousands of visitors next year for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

In a news conference, state and local officials heralded the trail expansion as a major step forward in connecting Philadelphia’s neighborhoods and a resource that will be enjoyed by residents and visitors alike.

“It is a place where we will celebrate our differences,” said State Sen. Anthony Williams (D., Philadelphia). “It is not by mistake that this location covers several different communities.”

The project was developed by the Philadelphia Department of Streets and Schuylkill Development Corp. It was funded through grants from several state agencies, the city of Philadelphia, and the William Penn Foundation.

Philadelphians visiting the bridge in its first open hours were greeted with pretzels, tomato pie slices, balloon art, and live music.

As Jonah Perelman, one of those visitors, approached the bridge from the South, he excitedly explained to his father, Carl, how the trail would transform his running routes. When the 21-year-old Penn student took a run in the area, his routes took him down sidewalks that were too close to the street. Now, he expects to visit the new bridge at least twice a week on runs and to bird watch.

Roxborough’s Estafania Valencia, 30, leaned her bike against the bridge’s cables as she sipped water at the halfway point. She often rides along Kelly Drive and onto the trail on the weekend.

“It’s exciting to have more views in Philly,” she said.

By the end of the year, officials hope to open an additional swing bridge that will cross the river connecting walkers, runners, and bikers to the Bartram’s Mile Trail on the Schuylkill’s west bank.

Judy Kornfeld, 78, and Al Kelman, 81, were looking forward to that expansion. The longtime Philly residents walked to the end of the bridge Saturday from their home near the trail’s Spruce Street entrance. They’ve been using the Schuylkill River Trail since before it was paved. Kelman called the trail system “a gift” that enhances quality of life in the city.

“I’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” Kornfeld said.