Schuylkill River Trail partially closed until the end of the year due to Manayunk Canal restoration

A portion of the Schuylkill River Trail temporarily closed to pedestrians and bikers on Monday for a project by the Philadelphia Water Department that aims to reconnect the Manayunk Canal with the Schuylkill River and improve the water conditions in the area.

Those traveling on the Schuylkill River Trail will encounter closure signs at Shawmont Avenue and Nixon Street on one end, and right below Leverington Ave. on the Manayunk Towpath. Walkers and bikers can detour along Umbria Street, which runs parallel to the closed off section of the trail.

The closure will remain in effect through the end of the year, and will allow construction to advance on the restoration project, which includes pouring concrete before the weather gets too cold.

Planning discussions for the Flat Rock Dam Betterment project began in the 1990s, but work officially kicked off last year. PWD estimated that the project will be completed in the fall of 2024. In February, a community meeting was held at the Venice Island Performing Arts Center to share more about the project with residents.

When the project is completed, flowing water will pass through the Manayunk Canal for the first time since the 1940s. A lack of flow has created unfavorable water conditions, impacting the habitat and creating seasonal odors, according to the PWD.

The restoration project is part of Philadelphia’s efforts to meet federal Clean Water Act standards, as well as to protect drinking water sources for the city. The project also has historical significance, as the locks, dam and canal in the area are the last remaining complete section of the Schuylkill Navigation system built in the early 1800s to tame the Schuylkill River and allow boats to transport coal.