In a surprise move Monday, Bucks County prosecutors decided not to pursue the death penalty against Sean Kratz in the violent murders of three young men on a remote Solebury township farm in 2017.
Kratz will instead face a mandatory sentence of life in prison because of the first-degree murder conviction. For his other crimes, prosecutors will seek consecutive sentences, said First Assistant District Attorney Gregg Shore.
The 22-year-old was convicted of first-degree murder and other crimes last week in the death of Dean Finocchiaro,22. Kratz was also found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the deaths of two other men, Thomas Meo, 21, and Mark Sturgis, 19, who were shot and killed by Kratz’s cousin, Cosmo DiNardo. DiNardo lured the three men to his family’s secluded farm under the guise of a drug deal, then robbed and killed them.