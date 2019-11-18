The 22-year-old was convicted of first-degree murder and other crimes last week in the death of Dean Finocchiaro,22. Kratz was also found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the deaths of two other men, Thomas Meo, 21, and Mark Sturgis, 19, who were shot and killed by Kratz’s cousin, Cosmo DiNardo. DiNardo lured the three men to his family’s secluded farm under the guise of a drug deal, then robbed and killed them.