Kratz, 22, is charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy, robbery, abuse of corpse and related offenses in the deaths of Dean Finocchiaro, 22, Thomas Meo, 21, and Mark Sturgis, 19. Prosecutors say the Northeast Philadelphia native shot Finocchiaro in the head and acted as a lookout as his cousin, Cosmo DiNardo, killed the other two and buried their bodies on his family’s remote Bucks County farm after unsuccessfully trying to burn them.