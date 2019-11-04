Two years after four gruesome, violent murders on a Bucks County farm, a jury is prepared to weigh the fate of a man prosecutors say killed three of the victims.
Sean Kratz, of Northeast Philadelphia, goes on trial this week in one of the most notorious killings in the history of this county, an incident that garnered international attention. The 22-year-old appeared energetic Monday during the a pretrial hearing in the Doylestown courtroom of Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey L. Finley.
The hearing cleared the way for the prosecution of Kratz after a long, contentious legal saga. Kratz stunned both prosecutors and his own defense team in May 2018, when he made a last-minute about-face and refused a plea deal that all expected him to take.
Kratz is charged with three counts of criminal homicide as well as robbery, conspiracy and abuse of corpse in the deaths of Dean Finocchiaro, 19; Thomas Meo, 21; and Mark Sturgis, 22. Prosecutors say Kratz and his cousin Cosmo DiNardo shot the three during a botched robbery and attempted to burn their corpses in a pig roaster.
If convicted, Kratz could face the death penalty. Prosecutors indicated months ago that they would seek that punishment.
Jurors were selected in September, and opening statements in the case are expected first thing Wednesday morning. The trial is likely to last two weeks.
Kratz’s attorney, A. Charles Peruto Jr., argued Monday that his previous counsel, Craig Penglase, acted against Kratz’s interests when he persuaded him to confess to the murders while he was “not of clear mind." Peruto said Penglase acted as an “agent of the state,” and is planning to put Kratz on the stand to testify.
“It’s the only shot we have in this case,” Peruto said during the hearing.
Prosecutors, lead by First Assistant District Attorney Gregg Shore, pushed back, saying that presenting evidence and testimony about Kratz’s aborted plea deal would be prejudicial and only serve to confuse jurors.
In July 2017, DiNardo lured Finocchiaro, Meo, and Sturgis, to his family’s 90-acre farm in Solebury Township on the promise of selling them marijuana. DiNardo, a college dropout with a reputation for acting recklessly, has a documented history of mental-health issues.
Prosecutors say the offer of a drug sale was a ruse that hid DiNardo’s true intentions. At the farm, DiNardo and Kratz opened fire on the teens, and ran over Meo with a backhoe, according to investigators. They tried to burn the bodies in the pig roaster, ultimately burying all three in a 12 ½ foot hole on the property.
The body of a fourth victim, 19-year-old Jimi Patrick, was discovered in a shallow grave on the DiNardo family’s property. Investigators determined DiNardo had killed him days earlier.
DiNardo later confessed to the killings, and identified his cousin as his accomplice.
DiNardo, 22, avoided the death penalty by pleading guilty plea last year. He is serving four consecutive life sentences at the state correctional institution at Retreat, a medium-security facility in the northeastern corner of the state.
The proceedings have been made more complicated by factors outside of the courtroom: Penglase, Kratz’s original attorney, admitted leaking to reporters recordings of confessions both suspects made to police.
On the tapes, according to a report by NBC10, Kratz told investigators he killed the Finocchiaro, Meo, and Sturgis out of fear that DiNardo would hurt him or his family.
Penglase leaked the tapes just hours after Kratz’s surprise rejection of his plea deal. He was removed from the case shortly after.
Earlier this year, Peruto argued unsuccessfully to have the tapes should be suppressed and not played for jurors at trial.