Another false report of an active shooter at Villanova University

A second false report about an active shooter at Villanova University prompted Radnor Township police to deploy to the Main Line campus Sunday, one day before classes are scheduled to start.

Police responded to the Austin Hall dormitory Sunday morning and quickly determined the call was “false,” police said on social media.

“Officers are working to clear the campus and restore normal operations. At this time, the investigation is ongoing,” said a post made around noon to the police department’s Facebook page.

That post does not specify the type of call police received. CBS News reported that an original social media post said that the incident was “a reported active shooter.”

Villanova spokesperson Kenny Ayres said the university was “aware of a report concerning Austin Hall earlier this morning.”

The details on when or how the incident unfolded are yet to be released to the public.

“The report was determined to be baseless, and Villanova Police have given the all clear. Normal operations have resumed,” Ayres added.

The hoax comes three days after a fake active shooter alert at the law school building sent the campus into chaos, terrifying parents and students alike who were on campus for orientation activities.

“Again? This is getting out of hand,” Jennifer Tomlinson commented on the police department Facebook post. “I hope you find out who it is and lock em in a cell.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.