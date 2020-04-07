Around 1903, after a lack of indoor plumbing and the harsh lyes of her laundress job caused the young Sarah Breedlove to develop a scalp condition and bald patches, she began using a sulfurous balm manufactured by the pioneering Malone. Looking for an escape route from the penury in which she and her daughter lived, Breedlove became a sales agent. In Denver, she married her third husband, journalist Charles Joseph Walker, and before long struck out on her own as Madam C.J. Walker, appropriating the name of Malone’s product — “Wonderful Hair Grower” — and tweaking the formula into her own.