SEPTA police on Thursday arrested a 27-year-old Philadelphia man they believe randomly assaulted two teen girls at subway stations on their way to school in separate incidents earlier this month.

The man, whose name was not immediately available, will be charged with simple assault and related offenses, said SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch.

The first assault occurred Sept. 9 at the Broad Street Line’s Walnut-Locust station. Around 7 a.m., a 17-year-old Central High School student was on her way to school, when the man grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the ground. The girl had no prior interaction with the man, Busch said, and he immediately fled the scene after the attack.

The second incident occurred Sept. 13, around 7:30 p.m. at the City Hall station. Again, with no verbal interaction or provocation, police said the men stepped off a southbound train, then repeatedly punched a 13-year-old Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration Student in the face. The man again fled the scene.

Neither girl was hospitalized, and their physical injuries were not serious, Busch said. The girls reported the attacks to school officials later in the morning, he said, who connected them with police.

Both girls were of Asian descent, Busch said.

“Since there was nothing said by the attacker, we don’t know if these are hate crimes incidents,” he said.

Still, Busch said, police “will continue looking at this and whether or not hate crime charges would be potentially added.”

The random nature of the assaults and closeness in time made SEPTA police connect the two incidents. Investigators then used videos from stations to track the man’s whereabouts and positively identify him.